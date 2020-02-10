GoFundMe for family of 4 yr old who got hold of gun

A tragic story out of Burlington County has a friend trying to help with a Gofundme page.

The family is in the heartbreaking position of having to pay for a funeral for 4 year old Lincoln Mack of Pemberton Township. On Friday night he somehow got hold of an unsecured gun in his home and wound up accidentally shooting himself, according to police.

No one has been charged but police continue to investigate. NJ.com reports grief counselors were scheduled to be on hand at Lincoln’s pre-school and his older sibling’s elementary school.

For information on how you can help this family with funeral costs you can find the Gofundme page here.

