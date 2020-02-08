PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — Prosecutors have not filed any charges against the family of a 4-year-old who fatally shot himself Friday night after getting a hold of a gun.

Police were called to the family's Maricopa Trail home about 7 p.m. after the boy had shot himself through his face. He was pronounced dead an hour later at the Capital Health Emergency Department at Deborah Heart & Lung Center.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said the handgun that Lincoln Mack used had not been secured.

"The evidence indicates that the shooting was accidental and appeared to be self-inflicted," Coffina said Saturday afternoon.

“Our hearts are with Lincoln’s family in the wake of this unspeakable tragedy,” Coffina added. “However, an accident like this is entirely preventable. I urge everyone who owns a gun to go — right now — and make sure it is secure and not accessible to any children in their home.”

Coffina said nobody was being charged with a crime "as of now" but the investigation continues.

Lincoln's parents and two sibling were home at the time.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.