💥 Two NJ communities are taking part in Goal: Zero today

💥 For four hours there will be a high-visibility county-wide police detail

💥 The goal is zero deaths, zero injuries and zero crashes

Police in two Jersey Shore communities will be conducting a targeted high-visibility traffic enforcement for four hours today.

Holmdel police will be on Laurel Avenue, conducting its Goal: Zero high visibility county-wide enforcement detail on Thursday, April 24, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., while Ocean County officials said they will focus on Route 37 during the same four-hour time slot.

The intent of this high-visibility campaign is to confront the staggering rise in traffic deaths New Jersey has seen in recent years, the Holmdel Police Department said in a statement.

“Traffic safety culture and driving behaviors need to change in order to keep people alive on NJ roadways. Law enforcement agencies in Monmouth County are dedicated to lowering these numbers and keeping our roadways safe,” they said.

Goal Zero Holmdel (Holmdel Patrolman Matt Menosky) Goal Zero Holmdel (Holmdel Patrolman Matt Menosky) loading...

The color of the Goal: Zero logo represents high visibility and is the color for pedestrian and school safety. The black bar is a mourning band for all lives lost in traffic crashes.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billheimer, Lakehurst Township Chief of Police Matthew Kline, Manchester Township Chief of Police Antonio Ellis, Toms River Township Chief of Police Peter Sundack, Berkeley Township Chief of Police Keven Santucci, and Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy, announced their collaboration to participate in Goal: Zero on Route 37 today.

“Our mission is not to maximize citations, but to minimize loss of life. Goal: Zero serves as a means to achieve safer roadways, with the ultimate goal of reaching zero fatalities and serious injuries. Every life saved is a true measure of success,” Billhimer said.

Remember Me signs to honor each of the 70 victims killed in Holmdel traffic crashes since the 1960s (Holmdel Patrolman Matt Menosky) Remember Me signs to honor each of the 70 victims killed in Holmdel traffic crashes since the 1960s (Holmdel Patrolman Matt Menosky) loading...

As of April 17, 2025, 142 people have lost their lives on New Jersey roadways this year. Four of those deaths occurred in Monmouth County, and 16 of those deaths occurred in Ocean County.

Goal: Zero traffic details will be conducted on the last Thursday of every month through September, Billhimer said. The next one is scheduled for May 29.

Holmdel Patrolman Matt Menosky is the catalyst behind the 2024 Goal: Zero campaign, which brought 36 municipalities together to target dangerous driving behaviors.

As a result of the 2024 enforcement details, Monmouth County police officers have stopped 2,276 vehicles, and issued 1,400 summonses including 129 speeding violations, 7 child restraint violations, 51 seat belt violations, 41 suspended license violations, 97 cell phone violations, 3 reckless driving violations, 76 careless driving violations, 7 uninsured motorist violations, and 16 arrests.

