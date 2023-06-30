Glen Rock, NJ police rescue woman trapped in car in flood water
As the rains fell last week, some motorists noticed a car stuck in a low-lying portion of the roadway in about 3 feet of water.
The driver seemed to be trapped and unable to exit the vehicle. Several drivers stopped and got out to help the woman clearly in danger. Immediately, Police Officer James Harte from the Glen Rock PD and Firefighter Ryan Jennings rushed into the water to extract the driver.
The assist goes to Glen Rock Officer Adam Pyatak who arrived in time to help get the woman to safety.
The collaboration of cops, firefighters, and citizens prevented a situation from being a tragedy.
