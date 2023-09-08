NJ police search for 2 home burglars confronted by 13-year-old boy

🔶 Police search for NJ home burglars

🔶 13-year-old found two masked men in his kitchen

🔶 Neighbors are sharing video footage to help

GLEN ROCK — Police have been receiving surveillance video from neighbors, after a 13-year-old boy walked into his kitchen and found two burglars standing there.

Glen Rock officers were dispatched on Wednesday afternoon to a single-family home on Belvidere Road near Nottingham Road.

Bergen County burglars sought

The teen was home alone when he heard a door open, according to police.

Thinking a family member had returned home, officers said the boy walked toward the kitchen where he confronted two males, both wearing face masks.

The duo — described to police as one wearing a white hoodie and red pants and the other a black hoodie with black pants — ran when the teen appeared.

Glen Rock

One escaped through a side door and the other a rear window, around 1:30 p.m.

It appeared they had forced their way in using a kitchen window, police said.

The teen was not hurt and no physical fight happened.

Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At CES 2016

As police questioned neighbors, a witness identified a potentially suspicious black vehicle that was in the area at the same time.

Any local residents with possible home surveillance and security videos were urged to contact Glen Rock Police Det. Lucas Doney at 201-670-3947 or Det. Sgt. James Calaski at 201-670-3947.

They also can be reached via email at ldoney@glenrockpolice.com and jcalaski@glenrockpolice.com.

