Girls flag football gaining yardage in New Jersey.

For the past 6 years since 4th grade, my sons have played HEWYBL flag football. They loved every minute of it. Now HEWYBL is starting an all-girls flag football league. they had over 100 girls sign up and camp is running through July 22. The season starts Sept 10. I spoke to their president Eric Updegraff

"My position is President of HEWYBL. I have been involved with the league for 11 years, first as a coach. In 2017, I also became the VP of Flag Football, and last year I was elevated to President. We are associated with NFL Flag, which has 1,600 leagues in 50 states"

How did the idea for a girl's flag football league come up?

"NFL Flag has made a concerted effort to get more girls in the sport of flag football. In addition, flag football for girls is a varsity sport in schools down South. It has recently been added as a club sport in New Jersey. Last spring approximately 60 high schools fielded teams. Finally, some NAIA colleges have added women’s flag football as a varsity sport and are offering scholarships. The free girls camp seemed like a good, risk-free way to expose girls to the game, and hopefully, get some of them to participate"

What are the benefits of girls playing flag?

"There are many benefits to girls playing flag football".says Updegraff ". It allows girls to get active and stay fit., b. It helps develop athletic and social skills, c. There is a place for all ages and skill levels (we are a recreational league). The game is non-contact and easy to learn. d. It builds team players and helps develop leadership, sportsmanship, and self-confidence. e. Cool uniforms! It’s the only league that lets them play for the NFL!"

Will the girl's teams play with the boy's teams?

"The girl's teams do play against the boy's teams, although with slightly different age ranges, for the time being, Some of our girls also choose to play on co-ed teams. We even have one enthusiast girls who play for both a girl's team and a co-ed team".

Will, there be a girls against boys championship game or "Battle Of The Sexes Bowl"

"No plans right now for a championship game between the sexes, although I will say the girl's teams have, for the most part, been pretty competitive against the boys".

Since the camp is currently in progress signups have closed for the year but there will probably be another one in the spring.

