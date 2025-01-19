Girl, 15, dead and woman injured in Jersey City, NJ shooting
🔴 Teen girl killed in double shooting
🔴 Victims were sitting in a car when they were shot
🔴 Investigators looking for tips
JERSEY CITY — Authorities are investigating a double shooting that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized her relative.
Police found the victims inside a car on Oak Street around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office. Officers were responding to a report of a shooting in the area.
One victim has been identified as Cianna Lee, 15, of Jersey City.
Lee was hospitalized and then pronounced dead around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning. An autopsy is pending.
Meantime, the second victim has been identified as a 37-year-old woman who was related to Lee.
She was also hospitalized at Jersey City Medical Center. Authorities say she is in stable condition and should survive.
No arrests had been made as of Sunday. An investigation into the double shooting is ongoing.
