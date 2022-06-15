GIBBSBORO — A borough man faces 10 charges, including attempted murder, in connection to an assault and a shooting on Tuesday, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Cornell Ignalls, Jr., 22, was arrested on the same day near the scene of the shooting, authorities said.

Police were called to Freedom Village, an apartment community, on Independence Way at 8:41 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a woman who had a gunshot wound to the leg, and a man who had been assaulted.

An investigation determined that the female victim was unrelated to the incident. She was treated at a local hospital and released.

Ignalls has been charged with first-degree attempted murder; third-degree criminal mischief; second-degree aggravated assault; fourth-degree reckless assault; and multiple weapons offenses.

The charges suggest Ignalls was in possession of a so-called ghost gun, which can be purchased online and assembled at home.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

