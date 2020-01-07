Giants hiring Patriots Joe Judge as new head coach

Please don't let this be "Judge Dread."

Just as we're getting over the shock of Matt Rhule who was scheduled to interview with the Giants taking the Carolina Panthers head coaching job, comes word that The New York Giants are finalizing a deal with New England Patriots wide receiver coach Joe Judge to be the teams head coach and Ed Werder is tweeting that the Giants are interested in interviewing former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett to be the teams offensive coordinator.

Matt Rhule, according to WFAN, called the Giants before taking the Panthers deal. Rhule reportedly received a 7 year deal worth $60 million with incentives that could bring it up to 70 million.

According to the Giants website, Judge, who interviewed with the Giants Monday, turned 38 last week, has been coaching for 15 years, including the last eight with the New England Patriots. He was the team’s assistant special teams coach for three years and special teams coordinator for four. When Chad O’Shea left the Patriots following the 2018 season to become the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator, Judge became the Patriots’ wide receivers coach.

According to Albert Breer appearing on WFAN, Judge, a Philly guy, was a top candidate at Mississippi State, his alma mater, which speeded up the hiring process.

The Giants had previously requested permission to speak to former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Beiniemy.

I'm guessing the Giants spoke with Bill Belichick, who has an affinity for the team where he won two Super Bowls as defensive coordinator, and he gave a recommendation to the man he recently moved from special teams coordinator.

As for Garrett, it's not a bad idea to have a man who once played for the Giants as a backup quarterback to Kerry Collins from 2000 to 2002, and win the NFC East as head coach of the Cowboys in 2014, 2016 and 2018, with 12, 13 and 10 wins respectively if they can get that done. Now we see how they fill out the rest of the staff.

