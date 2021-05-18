Giant great white shark off the coast of Point Pleasant

Before you cancel your rental at the Jersey Shore this summer, this shark came right up to a fishing boat way off shore during a fight with a giant tuna.

Some friends were fishing for tuna 80 miles out in the Atlantic, a couple of hours boat ride from Point Pleasant Beach. After fighting a pretty good-sized tuna, for about an hour, that could have been a few hundred pounds, a shark ruined their catch. See the video below.

Just as the tuna came into sight, you can hear voices on the boat saying, "I see color," meaning the tuna is almost at the surface, but something else appeared out of nowhere.

All of the experienced fishermen on the boat identified the beast as a great white shark. Estimates from the people on board put the size of the shark at between 18 and 20 feet in length. Yeah, that's Jaws proportions, for sure.

The great white was attracted to the struggling tuna as it was being brought to the surface. Just as it made a pass near the boat it's dorsal fin apparently cut the line and the tuna swam off.

No telling if the giant great white got an easy meal or the tuna was able to get away. The only thing for sure is that he didn't end up on dinner tables at the shore. But if the shark had a good dinner that night, at least it wasn't one of us!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.