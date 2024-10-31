NJ bakery aims to beat Guinness World Record with the biggest cake pop ever

🍰 A NJ bakery aims to beat a current Guinness World Record

🍰 It has baked what is believed to be the biggest cake pop ever

🍰Go check it out at their event this weekend

WALL — How would you like to see the Jersey Shore’s biggest cake pop? That’s right. Cake pop!

Chocolate Carousel, a family-owned gourmet dessert shop in Wall Township since 2003, is hosting “Cake Pop-A-Palooza” on Nov. 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the bakery located in the Colfax Plaza at 2510 Belmar Boulevard.

Owner Lisa Porada and her staff, which includes her husband, John, will be unveiling what is believed to be the Jersey Shore’s biggest cake pop, weighing in at over 100 pounds, and standing four feet tall.

Cake Pop-A-Palooza

Tickets to the event are $5. Those who attend can take a picture with the giant cake pop to post on social media throughout the afternoon.

Admission also includes two cake pops to decorate at Chocolate Carousel’s Cake Pop-A-Palooza dipping station, plus apple cider donut poppers, a selection of drinks (cider, water, coffee, or tea), a kids’ cake pop coloring station, and more.

The 100-pound cake pop, made up of both chocolate and vanilla cake swirl, will be unveiled at 2:20 p.m. Shhh...it's a secret so there's no picture of the ginormous cake pop just yet.

This is the first time Chocolate Carousel has taken on such a task.

“I had the idea earlier this year that it would be fun to break a world record. I researched and found the largest cake pop in the world weighed 97 lbs., and that was the current record, so we are trying to beat that record,” Porada said.

Since Guinness wanted $16,000 to certify the record because the bakery is a business entity and not an individual, Porada decided to forgo Guinness and instead, break the record for themselves, as a way to bring some fun and positivity to the community.

An independent accounting firm will be on hand to certify the results and the entire process will be documented on video, which will be shared after the event, Porada said.

There will also be an ice cream truck in the parking lot with lots of frozen treats available for purchase.

“We are not planning to serve the cake pop because it has taken a couple of weeks to make it, but we will be breaking it open after the event. All ticket holders to the event will get two cake pops to dip, decorate, and to enjoy,” Porada said.

Cake Pop Fun Fact

Porada shared a fun fact about cake pops. They originated in 2008 as a way for bakeries to utilize their cake scraps. They are fully baked and blended with buttercream or other flavors to create a truffle-like texture.

The bakery’s motto is fun, and something Porada stands by, “Life’s short. Eat dessert first.”

