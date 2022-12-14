Get your holiday charcuterie board from these NJ small shops

Charcuterie boards have become one of the biggest trends over the last few years and I’m not ashamed to admit I have fallen victim to them.

I received a charcuterie “cookbook” as a gift two years ago and I haven’t looked back.

If you’re not familiar with charcuterie, it’s a shareable appetizer you serve on a wooden board but it’s the presentation that matters. Have you ever seen a rose made out of salami? You will on a charcuterie board.

Esperanza Doronila via Unsplash

As complicated as it looks, it’s actually very easy to put together and fun to watch your guests enjoy.

People get very creative when it comes to themed charcuterie boards. One of the most popular around was the “Hocus Pocus” movie board during the Halloween season when the sequel was released.

The best thing about serving a charcuterie board at your party is that there are endless options.

You can make a cheese and crackers board, an antipasti board, a chips and dips board, an all fruit board, an all dessert board, you get the idea.

American Heritage Chocolate via Unsplash

That being said, you pick the food and you set the budget so this ends up being as affordable as you need it to be.

But who has time to add that to the list of a million things you need to do before the holiday creeps up on us?

New Jersey is full of small businesses and there’s a handful of owners that are showcasing their talent with us by selling their own charcuterie boards for you to share with your friends and family especially now for the holidays.

So if you’re in the need for the best, check out these NJ small businesses and reach out to them soon:

Butler and the Board in Montclair

Board in Haddon Township

Plated by D in Bergen County

Charcuterie and Chill in Hoboken

Grazing Affair in Medford

Asali Charcuterie in NJ, PA, and DE

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

