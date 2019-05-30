Get Rid of Incumbent Politicians — LIVE

After taking a break for a few weeks, Jim Gearhart returns to New Jersey 101.5 — along with Bob Williams, back as he continues his remarkable recovery from a kidney transplant.

And for the first time, the two took their podcast recording LIVE to Facebook , answering your questions as they went.

It's an old-school morning show reunion from one of the teams that helped build New Jersey 101.5. And Jim and Bob will be back every Thursday at 10:30 a.m., at Facebook.com/NJ1015 .

And with primary elections coming up, Bob and Jim hit a familiar refrain — Get Rid of Incumbent Politicians.

Some of what we heard back from the New Jersey 101.5 faithful:

Pat Blome: "George Norcross is nothing more than a mob boss. He looks out for his own needs not for the needs of New Jersey!" Jim advised Gov. Phil Murphy not to pick a fight with Democratic power broker Norcross — he says Murphy won't make it out in one piece.

Bert L. Fox: "Welcome back sir. Transplant works. My father had a liver and a Kidney transplant. Thanks to gift of life and God bless all the donors." That's a sentiment Jim and Bob certainly agree with, with Bob gratefully in recovery after a generous neighbor donated her own kidney .

Peter Delutis: "Jim is the reason I started listening to NJ 101.5, I watched him on TV in the morning before high school." Now you can watch him here!

You can get the Jim Gearhart Show podcast each week here as well on iTunes and Google Play .

That's just part of what Jim and Bob Williams take on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com .

The Jim Gearhart Podcast is available every week on New Jersey 101.5 and in the New Jersey 101.5 app . You can also subscribe with your favorite podcasting app for iPhones , Android devices or your computer:

Subscribe to the Jim Gearhart Show on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Love Podcasts? This week, on Speaking Podcast, Jay Black on his wife discuss movies over dinner.

More from New Jersey 101.5 and Jim Gearhart: