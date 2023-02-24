Get ready to feast — List of NJ food truck festivals for 2023
Aside from the Parkway traffic headed to the shore, one thing that really tells us it’s summer is a good food truck festival.
There are all different kinds of food, drinks, live music, and entertainment not only for you but your kids too, and a great time to get together with friends.
New Jersey has a huge list of food truck festivals and they are all themed to fit your liking.
Whether you enjoy seafood, BBQ, if you’re vegan, or anything in between, there is a food truck fest for it.
It might feel like the year is going by fast because it is, but it’s still early for these food trucks to start. And there’s an ever-growing list of these festivals happening in New Jersey this year.
This is the perfect time to start planning out your Spring/Summer/Fall plans with these food truck festivals.
Here’s what’s coming up:
Run the Vineyards Renault Winery 5 Miler and Food Truck Festival
Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City
May 7, 2023
Vendor and Food Truck Festival
RWJ Barnabas Field of Dreams in Toms River
May 13, 2023
Asbury Park Vegan Food Festival
Bradley Park in Asbury Park
May 20 & 21, 2023
10th Annual Jersey Shore BlueClaws Wine Festival & Food Trucks
Jersey Shore BlueClaws Stadium in Lakewood
May 27 & 28, 2023
Jersey Shore Food Truck Festival
Monmouth Park in Oceanport
May 27-29, 2023
TD Bank Food Truck Festival
New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville
June 10, 2023
Paramus Pre-Fireworks Food & Music Festival
Westfield Garden Staten Plaza in Paramus
July 2, 2023
4th Annual Cherry Hill Mall Food Truck Festival
Cherry Hill Mall in Cherry Hill
July 15, 2023
5th Annual South Toms River Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival
Mathis Plaza Park in South Toms River
September 30, 2023
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.
Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.