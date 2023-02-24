Get ready to feast — List of NJ food truck festivals for 2023

Aside from the Parkway traffic headed to the shore, one thing that really tells us it’s summer is a good food truck festival.

There are all different kinds of food, drinks, live music, and entertainment not only for you but your kids too, and a great time to get together with friends.

New Jersey has a huge list of food truck festivals and they are all themed to fit your liking.

Whether you enjoy seafood, BBQ, if you’re vegan, or anything in between, there is a food truck fest for it.

It might feel like the year is going by fast because it is, but it’s still early for these food trucks to start. And there’s an ever-growing list of these festivals happening in New Jersey this year.

This is the perfect time to start planning out your Spring/Summer/Fall plans with these food truck festivals.

Here’s what’s coming up:

Run the Vineyards Renault Winery 5 Miler and Food Truck Festival

May 7, 2023

Vendor and Food Truck Festival

May 13, 2023

Asbury Park Vegan Food Festival

May 20 & 21, 2023

10th Annual Jersey Shore BlueClaws Wine Festival & Food Trucks

May 27 & 28, 2023

Jersey Shore Food Truck Festival

TD Bank Food Truck Festival

Paramus Pre-Fireworks Food & Music Festival

4th Annual Cherry Hill Mall Food Truck Festival

July 15, 2023

5th Annual South Toms River Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

September 30, 2023

