We knew it would happen eventually. Starbucks caving to the ambush by the left to take care of fish and animals at human beings’ expense. Not to mention the “Oh the landfills are getting filled up!” fallacy.

The plastic straw war has been heating up over the years, and Starbucks finally caved to the pressure and get rid of straws almost entirely. Now we all get to drink our beverages out of sippy cups. Like toddlers.

Starbucks is not just a coffee place. It’s an experience. And I hate to say it, but people like their coffee the way they like it and are not going to be happy with this change. Forget about the fact that the whole anti-plastic straw movement a kind

of exaggeration — more virtue-signaling than anything else —b ut a straw and a tall iced beverage just go together like a hand in a glove. And it’s not like you can bring your own straw to stick into these cups. They only have a hole for sipping, not the handy-dandy straw opening.

According to Starbucks' website, Starbucks will use these new lightweight strawless cups for iced coffee, tea, espresso and Starbucks Refreshers beverages. They claim it’s just like the lid customers recognize from Starbucks hot drinks. Yea, but have you ever tried to tip one of those sippy cups toward your mouth with ice in it? The ice moves to the front of the cup, blocking the flow of any liquid you’re trying to get out of it.

You may say this is a small thing and a first-world problem but unfortunately, it is indicative of a bigger issue. As usual, the lefties run the world and are becoming more extreme than ever. Once again, the enviro-whackos are doing something that puts fish and wildlife before humans. And they probably won’t stop till we’re all bowing down to the animals.

