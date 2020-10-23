What would make this year's Halloween even better? How about winning $250 in Amazon gift cards? That could buy a lot of candy! Show us your best Halloween costume of all time and you could be the lucky winner.

One of the traditions I have on Halloween is to host a costume contest at Barnacle Bills in Rumson. My good friend and Jersey’s favorite troubadour Pat Guadagno got me involved years ago and he entertains the packed crowd with Halloween song favorites.

We have a great time as the costumed participants work their way to the front of the small make shift stage. The costumes are so very creative and the judges have a tough time deciding the winners. The staff of Barnacle Bills also competes for best employee costumes. How the Barnacle employees work so hard in some of their costumes is a mystery to me.

I’m not a guy who likes to dress up for Halloween but I really enjoy seeing the imaginative artistic work that goes into these elaborate costumes.

Since the pandemic has shut down our tradition at Barnacle Bills I thought why not do what seems to be the norm, have a virtual costume contest and parade.

Send us your best creative costume that you wore in the past or plan on wearing for this Halloween. We’ll put them up on our website next weekend for a big virtual parade and you could even win a grand prize of $250 in Amazon gift cards!

I can’t wait to see you and your costume. Click here for the complete contest rules and send your best costume pics today. See you in the costume parade and thanks for having fun with us this Halloween.