NJ’s Best Halloween Costumes — Big Joe’s Virtual Halloween Parade

We asked everyone to show us their best Halloween costumes of all time and boy did you all deliver! We've already received tons of great submissions and the Halloween fun is just starting.

If you want to be part of the virtual parade and have a chance to win $250 in Amazon gift cards, there's still time to send us your photo. We'll be taking submissions (scroll down for the entry form) and updating the virtual parade all weekend long, until the stroke of midnight, 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2020, to be exact.

We received a lot of photos so here are just some of our favorites so far. We will pick one lucky winner at the end of the contest from ALL the submissions we get, so if you don't see yours in the parade over the weekend don't worry, you can still win.

Check back soon to see more great costumes. Complete contest rules can be found here.