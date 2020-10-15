COVID-19 has put a real damper on Halloween this year. Some towns have just completely canceled it, or if not, it’s been modified dramatically in order to be “COVID-safe.“ That’s why I’m so happy to see that Asbury Park and the Berkeley hotel are announcing a unique, really cool and frightening experience to keep us in the “spirit” of Halloween.

It’s called "The Haunting" and it’s being billed as a new interactive Halloween-themed Instagram pop-up museum. Participants will walk through 13 immersive haunted hotel rooms as well as tour sealed off haunted floors of the hotel which promise to be extremely creepy and to satisfy a fright- seekers wildest dreams. The Berkley is a beautiful and legendary hotel but there’s no doubt that it is an appropriate venue for The Haunting. Since its age elegance and storied past lend an air of authenticity to the haunted setting.

Available also is a 21+ VIP experience which allows you seating at the exclusive Halloween “speakeasy” a welcome cocktail, passed appetizers, and haunted-themed drink specials. To really immerse yourself in the entire experience, you could also stay at the beautiful and historic Berkeley hotel. Of course they’ll be special rates for “The Haunting”. participants. It’ll will take place throughout the month of October and of course will be a fully COVID compliant event.

Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased on the event’s official website, thehauntingasbury.com.

