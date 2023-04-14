Get paid to leave (or escape) New Jersey

The overwhelming majority of us love our state and would hate to leave but it's a hard place to afford. It's difficult for young people looking to buy their first home or even rent.

We're the fourth highest for rent in the country. It's even harder for people who are about to retire. New Jersey is the least tax-friendly state for retirees according to Kiplinger's.

All of us have family and friends who have made the move out of state, especially when it's time to retire. Most of the moves are to the Carolinas, Pennsylvania, Delaware or Florida.

There are some states that will pay you to move there. Fourteen states will actually offer you up to $15,000 to make the move to their state. Maine is offering $40,000 in student loan forgiveness if you purchase a home and stay in it for five years.

Other states offer a variety of packages to move to certain parts of their states. Some have restrictions and conditions like minimum income and minimum credit score requirements. For the last several years New Jersey is the most "moved out of" state.

We're also the least business-friendly state. So it's a tough place to stick it out, but we do.

It's a great place with so many natural advantages and great people. It's a shame that our politicians have made it so difficult to stay in a place we love so much. Many must only look in the mirror as to why it remains this way. The same people and type of people get voted into office year after year who keep the state at the bottom of the list of favorable qualities.

Most of us who plan on staying keep hoping the tide will turn and we can remain in a state we obviously love.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.