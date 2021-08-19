Get out on the water in this beautiful North Jersey spot

For as small as our state is, it has an extremely diverse geography and landscape.

For instance, in South Jersey, where I live, the land is flat, the lakes are shallow, and the water is tea colored. It's cedar water.

Go about 70 miles north just past Clinton and it looks like a different state.

Spruce Run Reservoir is surrounded by hills, the water is clear color and much deeper. The reservoir was completed in 1964 thanks to dams of the Mulhockaway Creek and the Spruce Run Creek. The result is a massive body of water that not only supplies water to more populated areas of the state, but offers tremendous recreation.

Fishing and boating here draw people from around the state and beyond. If you don't have a boat, luckily you can rent one at Flatwater Rentals. You can grab a pontoon boat for the family or an individual kayak or SUP. That's a stand-up paddleboard.

They have locations around the state, but if you head to Spruce Run, talk to Rich Cotter and he'll take care of you.

Get out on the water at Spruce Run Reservoir

If you're from Hunterdon County, you've probably been there many times, but for the rest of us, it's like going to a completely different state. There are only a few weeks left in summer, so check out Flatwater Rentals and see if you might want to buy your own.

They can help you with that too. Enjoy!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.