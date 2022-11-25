Genuinely surprising news about credit scores in New Jersey

No one is going to disagree that times are tough when it comes to money, but how does the economy affect credit scores here in the Garden State?

Not only do we find ourselves putting more stuff on our credit cards, often by necessity, but let’s not forget that Christmas is right around the corner.

All of this could have a big impact on all our credit scores, especially here in the Garden State. Did you ever wonder how New Jersey’s credit scores rank compared to the rest of the states in the country?

The fine folks at WalletHub certainly wondered that, and they are very good at crunching those types of numbers. Their results may really surprise you.

Just when you thought the New Jersey credit score might plummet to the lowest part of the list, the report says we’re really not that bad at all here in the Garden State.

The average credit score in New Jersey is good enough to place us in the top 20. That’s right, despite all that is working against us financially here in the Garden State, we land in the top 20 for the best credit score in the nation.

To be specific, New Jersey boasts a pretty impressive 705 average credit score landing is solidly at #20 on the list.

So we think congratulations are in order for all residents of New Jersey for seemingly weathering the endless financial storm that the Garden State throws at us. Keep up the good work.

