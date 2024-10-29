Generator stolen from Halloween light display, cops say

🎃 The generator was stolen in broad daylight from the Glow display in South Jersey

🎃 The thief stopped at a Wawa after taking the generator

🎃 Glow is operated by a winner of ABC's "Great Christmas Light Fight"

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — Police are looking for the person who stole a generator from the "Glow" Halloween light show in broad daylight Friday morning.

Security video posted by Washington Township police captured a man wheeling the generator valued at $5,000 towards his blue Chevrolet Avalanche pickup on the grounds of the light show. His stop at a Wawa store after the theft was also captured on video.

"We've locked about everything down, but who would've thought someone would want to yank our generator light for the porta pots?? Can we just have something nice for once in our lives," read a message on the Glow Facebook page. "Good luck outrunning karma—she’s fast AND petty."

Police asked anyone with information about the theft to call 856-589-0330.

Fomer "The Great Christmas Light Fight" winner

Glow features 8 million animated lights set to music as visitors drive through a mile long display located on Berlin-Cross Keys Road in the Turnersville section. Halloween gives way to Christmas on Thanksgiving.

The display is operated by the Uzaki family who used to operate the Deptford Dazzling Lights display before moving to a larger space in Washington Township. The 2022 Deptford display was a winner on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

Dan Uzaki, who is the athletic director at the Northern Burlington County Regional School District, called the display a labor of love and said he was going to use the "Fight" prize money to expand his display. He brought some displays to the new location.

he "GLOW! The Light Show" display was vandalized just before Christmas in 2023 and suffered a "significant amount of theft and property damage." Much of the vandalism was plugs pulled from displays, which required a day to restore.

