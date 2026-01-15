It's no surprise that it's getting more expensive to shop. From necessary food to everyday goods, we're digging deeper into our pockets just to get the items we need.

And this no doubt will become a growing factor as we continue to head into 2026. However, it doesn't mean we won't be shopping at all. In fact, it appears we will be looking for all those staples and hottest buys, despite having to watch how much we spend.

A few months ago during the holidays, we were talking about this during my Sunday morning show. At the time, I was sharing the trends of what holiday shopping looked like for 2025, when one in particular jumped out at me that might signal how we shop going forward.

ALSO READ: Unique and efficient way to advertise your NJ event to kids

It's a Gen Z trend that kind of matches where we are today. What I mean by that is, I can't see the older generations embracing what our younger counterparts do.

Not saying we wouldn't, I just think it's less likely. And no, it's not searching for the best deals on the internet. Rather, it's about who's telling us what to buy.

loading...

Canva / TSM Illustration

Tell me what to buy

You know those social media influencers that share their thoughts and tell us what to do? OK, maybe so much what to do, but to influence you with their thoughts and experiences.

That's exactly who a majority of Gen Z leans on for when it comes to shopping. Turns out, they tend to follow these influencers to guide them into what to buy. And this trend was on full display during the 2025 holidays.

Yes, it's different from the traditional ways to find deals. But it's also still effective, and may serve New Jerseyans well as we move forward into the year. At least for Gen-Z it might.

Mike Brant TSM / Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Mike Brant TSM / Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. By October, the number of layoffs announced was beyond 11,000. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Comparing New Jersey's 2025 election results, county by county A look at who won each county in the 2025 gubernatorial election, as well as who each county voted for in the 2024 presidential election (which was won by President Trump nationally even though he lost New Jersey) and the 2021 gubernatorial race (won by Gov. Phil Murphy).

Democrat Mikie Sherrill flipped five counties previously won by Trump or Ciattarrelli. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.