What new influencer trends might tell us about shopping in NJ
It's no surprise that it's getting more expensive to shop. From necessary food to everyday goods, we're digging deeper into our pockets just to get the items we need.
And this no doubt will become a growing factor as we continue to head into 2026. However, it doesn't mean we won't be shopping at all. In fact, it appears we will be looking for all those staples and hottest buys, despite having to watch how much we spend.
A few months ago during the holidays, we were talking about this during my Sunday morning show. At the time, I was sharing the trends of what holiday shopping looked like for 2025, when one in particular jumped out at me that might signal how we shop going forward.
It's a Gen Z trend that kind of matches where we are today. What I mean by that is, I can't see the older generations embracing what our younger counterparts do.
Not saying we wouldn't, I just think it's less likely. And no, it's not searching for the best deals on the internet. Rather, it's about who's telling us what to buy.
Tell me what to buy
You know those social media influencers that share their thoughts and tell us what to do? OK, maybe so much what to do, but to influence you with their thoughts and experiences.
That's exactly who a majority of Gen Z leans on for when it comes to shopping. Turns out, they tend to follow these influencers to guide them into what to buy. And this trend was on full display during the 2025 holidays.
Yes, it's different from the traditional ways to find deals. But it's also still effective, and may serve New Jerseyans well as we move forward into the year. At least for Gen-Z it might.
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.