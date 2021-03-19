Move over, Thomas Edison.

With gas prices soaring, is there an alternative to fossil fuels? It’s up to a hero of Jim’s to save the planet: Mike Strizki.

Strizki is the founder of the Hydrogen House Project. He lives in a house completely powered by hydrogen. He also drives a car powered by hydrogen and spoke to Jim during latest weekly Jim Gearhart podcast and Facebook Live show, presented every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook.com/NJ1015.

“It’s taking hydrogen, which is the most abundant element in the universe and free until the corporations get a hold of it, and convert this into energy, which will run anything running from your car and your house right down to your lawn equipment and your weedwhacker,” Jim said.

Strizki once drove the car, a Toyota, across the country from California to New Jersey.

“These cars get the equivalent of 70 to 80 miles per gallon, which means they use one-fifth of the fuel to do the same distance,” Strizki said. “They’re very efficient and make pure drinking water 12 gallons every single tankful."

Strizki said hydrogen fuel cells have fueled every manned space mission since Apollo for the last 70 years and have provided astronauts with drinking water, heat and electricity.

“If I can be my own oil refinery and power plant with basically no commercial funding, this scares the bejesus out of the rest of society, which has trillions of dollars invested in the oil infrastructure,” Strizki said.

Jim believes that Strizki’s technology could help save the planet.

“Vehicles cause 54% of all the greenhouse gases in the world and the other 40% are homes and buildings. If we go to a hydrogen economy where we’re taking renewable resources and converting that into electricity, when I make my electricity here in my home I produce pure oxygen,” Strizki said, adding that his home has been off the grid for 18 years.

And that will make Mike's home a shrine to hydrogen as a major source of energy in the future.

The Jim Gearhart Show podcast is available every week on New Jersey 101.5 and in the New Jersey 101.5 app. You can also subscribe with your favorite podcasting app for iPhones, Android devices.

The Jim Gearhart show is LIVE on Facebook every Thursday at 10:30 a.m., at Facebook.com/NJ1015. Got an idea for an upcoming installment of Jim's show? Meet Jim at Facebook.com/NJ1015 to suggest it in the comments, or email Jim@nj1015.com.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Jim Gearhart. Any opinions expressed are Jim's own.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

