Gas prices in New Jersey going up overnight every day (Opinion)

The photo above was taken Tuesday in Chester, NJ.

Get used to seeing $5 a gallon and higher prices at a gas station near you soon.

You might get the impression that our elites in power like Gov. Murphy or the president feel bad about the price of gasoline. Their latest scapegoat and convenient excuse is the war in Ukraine. We're gonna stop buying Russian oil to "punish" Vladimir Putin, so we all have to sacrifice.

I hate to be so cynical, but the world and especially our government made me so. This is not about the world oil supply. This is about getting you and the rest of the country off fossil fuels. Oil and gas are ruining the planet by causing climate change, according to those in charge. Their agenda is to move away from traditional sources of energy and switch to "renewable" sources, like solar or wind power.

The problem with pushing their magic bullet of electric cars is that they need to be charged and your home likely runs on electricity. Much of the electric power in this country is produced by fossil fuels like coal, petroleum, and natural gas. So you're not burning fuel in your car, which, by the way, have become very clean and fuel-efficient.

Meanwhile, large countries with huge populations like China and India continue to pollute the planet while we indulge in self-flagellation over driving a car. Their plan is to promote the clean energy climate change agenda with no regard for how it negatively affects you.

You have to conclude it's either sinister, foolish or both.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

