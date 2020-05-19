‘Garden State Parkway Boogie’ — An unearthed 1970’s Jersey jam

Here's a Jersey road-tripping tune to get stuck in your head just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Holme is a band that formed in West Orange, NJ back in 1970. The band's lineup has been a revolving door of sorts over the years, but by far the biggest name to pass through was none other than Bobby Bandiera, who has gone on to play with the likes of Jon Bon Jovi, Dave Edmunds, and Cyndi Lauper.

There isn't a ton of information regarding the band or their songs out there, but according to their entry on Wikipedia, the song was inspired by the fact that although they lived in Manasquan at the time, the band often played in North Jersey. On the other hand, most of their following, who lived in North Jersey, would drive to the shore to see them in the summertime. They realized that they or their following was driving on the Parkway almost every night.

Jeff, Bill, and myself all heard this song for the first time a couple of weeks ago. D&D were trying to create a playlist of Jersey beach anthems, and one listener called this song in. It has been on my mind ever since!

