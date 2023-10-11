Galloway, NJ woman indicted with 22 counts of animal cruelty

🐱 21 cats and a dog were found living in filth inside a Galloway home

🐱 The Humane Society of Atlantic County cared for the animals

🐱 It was Galloway's second case of animal cruelty in 2023

GALLOWAY — A woman was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday with 22 counts of animal cruelty after 21 cats and a dog were found living in filth inside her home.

Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said neighbors in Juky called Galloway police about unhealthy conditions at Lourdes Martinez's home on Federal Court.

When police arrived they found a sickening scene with the animals living in the 48-year-old woman's home which was filled with cat urine, feces, garbage, and mold.

Rescued animals were in bad shape, officials say

Galloway police initially charged Martinez with 46 counts of animal cruelty. The animals were cared for by the Humane Society of Atlantic County.

A veterinarian determined the cats were suffering from respiratory illnesses and eye infections while the dog had illness that was not treated and was malnourished.

Other animal cruelty investigation

It was the second case of animal cruelty in Galloway in 2023.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said 15 dogs, 12 rabbits, 15 birds, five guinea pigs, two ferrets and five cats were removed from a homeon East Moss Mill Road on May 24. Officials also found 36 dead birds at the home.

Diane Haytas, 56, was arrested and charged with 110 counts of animal cruelty.

