Galloway, NJ woman charged with 110 counts of animal cruelty

GALLOWAY — An animal cruelty investigation resulted in more than 50 animals being removed from a home that also had more than three dozen dead birds.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said 15 dogs, 12 rabbits, 15 birds, five guinea pigs, two ferrets and five cats were removed from the home on East Moss Mill Road i on Wednesday during a search of the home.

Diane Haytas, 56, was arrested and charged with 110 counts of animal cruelty.

Most of the animals were free to roam the house while some were kept in cages.

The living animals were living in squalor without access to fresh water or food.

Animals cared for by vet

The animals were taken to the Atlantic County Humane Society in Atlantic City to be checked over and housed. The rest of the animals went to the Atlantic County Animal Shelter in Pleasantville.

Volunteers and staff members came into the Humane Society on their day off to examine the dogs and birds, the organization said on its Facebook page.

Breaking AC reported that Haytas had also been charged with 35 counts of animal cruelty while living in Stafford Township.

