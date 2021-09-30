Galloway, NJ, cracks down on violence at H.S. games

After several arrests were made at two high school football games in Galloway Township, police are announcing a crackdown on rowdy and violent behavior.

Police Chief Donna Higbee issued a stern warning on social media saying her officers will "in no way tolerate any disorderly behavior at school events, particularly football games that tend to draw larger than normal crowds."

Eight arrests were made after fights broke out at the last two home games played at Absegami high school.

"It is important to clarify that although several local students were arrested," Chief Higbee wrote. "There were also many students from other high schools that were arrested as well."

The physical fights and aggressive behavior that occurred in recent weeks will be met with swift and certain discipline by school officials and the police. We are here to provide a safe environment for everyone including attendees, staff and the players. - Cape May Police Chief Donna Higbee/Facebook

Higbee asked parents to get involved, and talk to their kids about "proper behavior" as well as what to do if "they find themselves in the vicinity of a large crowd or a fight." She urged students to just walk away from an altercation.

"Students should not attempt to get involved once police arrive," Higbee said. "And should stay away from an altercation."

Galloway Township Police/Facebook

Rowdy behavior and violence at high school sporting events have long been a growing problem. Many schools are just welcoming back spectators to Fall sports after most events were canceled last year due to COVID restrictions.

A recent varsity football game in Ewing was marred by a fight among spectators. As police broke up the melee, they found a teenager armed with a gun. Several arrests were made. Police said none of those arrested were from either Ewing or visiting Lawrence High School.

