Freehold Raceway closing: NJ mayor sees ‘tremendous opportunity’ for future

FREEHOLD — As the dust settles from the sudden announcement that Freehold Raceway it will end horse racing at the end of the year, some efforts continue to keep the nearly 200-year-old track open.

General Manager Howard Bruno broke the news on Sept. 19 that "operations of the racetrack cannot continue under existing conditions, and we do not see a plausible way forward" and called it a difficult decision to make. The track has notified the state that 93 workers will be laid off on Dec. 12 and appears to have taken its website down.

FR Park Racing, the company that owns Freehold Raceway, has stayed silent about its plans for the property. Borough Mayor Kevin Kane remains somewhat hopeful about the future of the track.

"I'm hopeful that we could turn it into something great. I think there's a tremendous opportunity from our end. I'd like to see like a big sports and entertainment complex, with racing being an element within that model," Kane told New Jersey 101.5. "But there's a lot of work to do. We've authorized a redevelopment study so we could define what's the best use for the property."

Trotters head for the finish line during a horse race at Freehold Raceway in 2020 Trotters head for the finish line during a horse race at Freehold Raceway in 2020 (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File) loading...

Industry interest in keeping Freehold Raceway open

The Democrat says he has spoken to people in the horse racing industry who said there is interest in keeping the raceway open. But there hasn't seemed to be any interest on track ownership's part in promoting the track or trying new ideas to widen the appeal of horse racing.

"There have been numerous ideas that were brought to their attention just to see if they'd be willing to do and nothing ever happened," Kane said. "It just seemed like there was never any interest on their part to make that track successful."

The Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association of New Jersey filed a federal lawsuit against the track's ownership and the sports betting company PlayUp Interactive, Inc. claiming that the closure is a breach of contract.

Among the breaches are a contract requiring a racing program through 2025 and a sports wagering revenue-sharing agreement through 2029. The lawsuit contends that current ownership has allowed the track to "fall into a state of dangerous disrepair." The closure denies the group and its members thousands of dollars in expected revenue.

The lawsuit cites a number of problems with the track that it had notified ownership about but got no response.

Issues at Raceway Park according to a lawsuit filed by the Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association of New Jersey Issues at Raceway Park according to a lawsuit filed by the Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association of New Jersey (Canva) loading...

Three-track model

In conversations with horse owners and trainers, Kane believes the horse racing industry is strong enough to sustain racing in Freehold as part of a three-track model.

Freehold would feature standardbred racing with thoroughbred racing at Monmouth Park that would act as a feeder system to the Meadowlands, which would feature both types.

"I think if the three tracks work together instead of working against each other to create that model, create that feeder system, you could have some great racing in New Jersey from both standardbred and thoroughbred," Kane said.

A meeting between FR Park Racing and the mayors of the borough and Freehold Township has been proposed but no date has been set, according to Kane.

