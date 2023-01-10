Funny NJ: Enter to be in Jersey City Comedy Fest comeback

I am always down for a comedy show and it seems as though it’s been forever since I've seen one that has me actually laughing.

The Jersey City Comedy Festival is usually a great place to discover comics and has unfortunately been paused for the past two years. We are in luck, however, as the festival is set to return in 2023 and go from June 7 to 10.

The festival is also already accepting submissions so you all have plenty of time to get your skit ready if you happen to be interested.

All that’s required for a submission is a stand-up video which must be submitted to this link.

Comedians who are chosen to compete live will perform four and a half minutes each in a showcase on any day between June 7-9 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Industry judges in addition to an audience will watch the performances, selecting two comics from each showcase to advance.

One comic will be chosen by the audience and the other by professionals making this a fair competition.

The final round entitled, “Best of the Fest” requires a 6-minute performance from each contestant and the winners will receive a $500 cash prize.

Industry winners will be awarded spots at clubs in NYC and New Jersey allowing them to enter the next stage of their comedy careers.

If you love comedy and are willing to sit through a couple bad acts in exchange for many amazing acts this is definitely something you should check out.

