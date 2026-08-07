You have to have a good sense of humor to live in New Jersey, but who is the funniest person from our state?

Who Is The Funniest Person From New Jersey?

New Jersey has churned out some of the most talented people in television, comedy, and movies, so there are plenty of great choices when it comes to funny people from New Jersey.

I found an article from a few years ago naming the funniest person from New Jersey, and while I initially disagreed with its findings, I had to admit they made a great point.

1183256063 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) 1183256063 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The first names that came to my mind were Joe Pesci and Danny DeVito. Both can make me laugh at the drop of a hat, and choosing between them was difficult enough.

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Then I remembered that Joe Piscopo, Jerry Lewis, Jon Stewart, and Bill Maher have New Jersey connections, and that made the choice even tougher.

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And then the article at Cracked made me rethink the whole topic. They chose the duo of Abbott & Costello as the funniest New Jersey people ever, and how can you argue with that?

1061707930 (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) 1061707930 (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

And, not to throw a wrench into the proceedings, but the legendary Jack Nicholson can be very funny, too. So, who do you select as the funniest person ever from New Jersey?

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When we recently asked New Jersey residents this question, they chose Abbott & Costello, with Joe Pesci close behind, and that conclusion is hard to argue with, so I won't.

11 celebrities you forgot were from New Jersey Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski