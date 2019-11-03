Frozen berries sold at Aldi recalled over Hep A risk, FDA says

Bags of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries sold at Aldi grocery stores are under a voluntary recall, as they have the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A, according to federal officials.

The FDA posted the recall issued by Wawona Frozen Foods on Thursday, Oct. 31.

There were no known illnesses associated with the recall as of Sunday, FDA officials said.

Recalled frozen raspberries were packaged and sold in these sizes and with the following accompanying information at Aldi grocery stores, including in New Jersey.

Season's Choice Raspberries (frozen): 12 ounce bags, "best by" date of June, 10, 2021, August 1,2021 and August 23, 2021. "Product of Chile." UPC Code: 0 41498 12419 9 0

Season's Choice Berry Medley (frozen) containing raspberries: 16 ounce bags, "best by" date of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021 and July 22, 2021. "Product of USA, Chile." UPC Code: 0 41498 31344 9

The recalled frozen raspberries were imported from Chile. No other retail packages of frozen raspberry products are included in the recall.

Consumers who have purchased the above products should not eat them and should either throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The recall also included frozen raspberries sold at Raley's Family of Fine Stores, which has locations in California and northern Nevada.

Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that can cause liver disease. Infection can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months, according to information shared by the FDA, which also said "Illness usually occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water."

Symptoms of Hepatitis A infection include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine or pale stool. In some instances, particularly in children under the age of six, Hepatitis A infection may not have visible symptoms.

In rare cases, consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infections can progress to liver failure.

Anyone who may have eaten affected food should consult their health care provider or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate and consumers with symptoms of Hepatitis A should immediately contact their health providers or the local health department.

Aldi operates more than 40 stores in New Jersey, as reported by NJ.com earlier this year. Among the most recent opened are Aldi grocery stores in Vineland and Sicklerville.

Customers with questions may contact Wawona Frozen Foods online or by calling 866-913-0667 .

"Wawona is a third-generation family company that emphasizes a culture of accountability, commitment and integrity. This voluntary recall is a reflection of that culture and our commitment to ensuring the safety of our consumers, company president Bill Smittcamp said in a written statement.

