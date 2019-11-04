Aldi: Berries in NJ stores don’t pose Hepatitis A risk

Amid a voluntary recall of bags of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes because of the possibility of Hepatitis A contamination, Aldi grocery stores said its New Jersey locations are not affected.

The company shared an update on Monday, days after the FDA posted the recall issued by Wawona Frozen Foods on Thursday, Oct. 31.

There are no known illnesses associated with the recall, which was enacted after a positive test result taken as part of a government sampling program, FDA officials said.

Recalled frozen raspberries were packaged and sold with the following accompanying information at Aldi grocery stores in "a handful of states," the company clarified Monday.

Season's Choice Raspberries (frozen): 12 ounce bags, "best by" date of June 10, 2021, August 1, 2021 and August 23, 2021. "Product of Chile." UPC Code: 041498124199

Lot codes: 20161A, 20213A, 20235A

Season's Choice Berry Medley (frozen) containing raspberries: 16 ounce bags, "best by" date of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021 and July 22, 2021. "Product of USA, Chile." UPC Code: 041498313449

Lot codes: 20198A, 20201A, 20203A

The recalled frozen raspberries were imported from Chile. No other retail packages of frozen raspberry products are included in the recall.

Aldi operates more than 50 stores in New Jersey. Among the most recent opened are Aldi grocery stores in Vineland and Sicklerville.

Consumers who purchased the above products should not eat them and should either throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The recall also included frozen raspberries sold at Raley's Family of Fine Stores, which has locations in California and northern Nevada.

Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that can cause liver disease. Infection can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months, according to information shared by the FDA, which also said "Illness usually occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water."

Symptoms of Hepatitis A infection include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine or pale stool. In some instances, particularly in children under the age of six, Hepatitis A infection may not have visible symptoms.

In rare cases, consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infections can progress to liver failure.

Customers with questions about the recall may contact Wawona Frozen Foods online or by calling 866-913-0667 .

More from New Jersey 101.5: