From cows to crackers, NJ farmstead lets you explore the world of cheese

Jersey girls may not pump their own gas, but when it comes to making great cheese, no other state is better.

Check out Jersey Girl Cheese Company where you're invited to come up to their farm at 2 Davis Road in Branchville and watch them make it. You'll even get to see the Jersey cows where it comes from!

Now you know how we feel about cheese in New Jersey and so does Jersey Girl Cheese.

"Our love of cheese, along with wanting to be able to keep our Jersey cows and dairy going, prompted us to create Jersey Girl Cheese,” the company says on its website. "We hope to create an experience you would only have if you were on a dairy farm in Southern Italy."

Jersey Girl Cheese has a cheese room and an aging cave right by its mining barn.

Because Jersey Girl Cheese produces their own milk, they are considered a farmstead.

According to their website, their cows graze on pastures and are also fed silage, hay and corn that is grown on the farm.

It looks to me like what Jersey girls lack in pumping gas, they make up for in producing cheese. Hopefully, that joke wasn't too cheesy ;) Then again, it's all about the cheese!

