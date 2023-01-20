From 1 nest, to 250 — NJ bald eagle population continues to climb

🔵 Eagles are still considered "state-endangered" and "state-threatened" in NJ

🔵 83% of nests successfully produced eggs in 2022

🔵 Delaware Bay region is NJ's bald eagle stronghold

New Jersey is home to 250 active bald eagle nests, according to a 2022 report from the Department of Environmental Protection and the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey.

That count was at just one in the 1970s and 1980s, after the species saw a significant die-off caused by the synthetic insecticide DDT.

The 250 active nests (ones that produced eggs) represent an increase of 28 since 2021, DEP said. A total of 335 offspring were produced.

And the 2022 figure represents growth of more than 100% over a 10-year period. In 2013, there were 119 active nests counted.

Bald Eagle

"The continued growth of New Jersey's bald eagle population is an inspiration to all of us and is a direct result of strong environmental protection laws, firm partnerships, innovative scientific techniques — and the dedication of many volunteers who devote much of their time to monitoring and protecting eagles," said DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette.

The Delaware Bay region remains the "state's eagle stronghold," according to DEP. Roughly half of the nests are located in Cumberland and Salem counties, and the bayside of Cape May County.

Fourteen new territorial nesting sites were recorded in the southern region of the state, along with 10 in the central segment and five in the north.

Bald eagles were removed from the federal government's list of endangered species in 2007. Bald eagles are considered "state-endangered" during their breeding season and "state-threatened" for the non-breeding season, DEP said.

According to DEP, the greatest threats today to bald eagles in New Jersey are habitat loss and disruptive human activity.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

