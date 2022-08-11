Fridge disaster at the Spadea house

Woke up this morning to a pool of butter in front of our fridge. It took my 4 a.m. brain a few extra seconds to realize what had happened.

The top section of the fridge not only turned off and stopped cooling, but the box heated up to 89 degrees.

I'm trying not to think about the amount of money down the drain as we had to throw away everything.

Spadea's broken fridge Spadea's broken fridge loading...

I did manage to mop up most of the butter with paper towels and spray a product that cuts grease to get the slipperiness off the floor. For good measure, I put a chair in front of the fridge to prevent anyone from walking in front. Don't want to add an injury to the problem!

Around 5 a.m., I texted my wife Jodi one word, "Fridge-saster."

Melted butter spilling out of Spadea's fridge. Melted butter spilling out of Spadea's fridge. loading...

This incident follows the pork-tastrophe we had earlier in the week with the pork, that was bought the day before, but somehow turned and filled the house with a less than pleasant smell as it cooked all day.

The issue now is can I get it repaired before I drive cross country tomorrow afternoon?

We heard from callers across the state about other at-home disasters, from a water main break filling the first floor with water to an oil tank leak spewing oil around the basement, we hear it all.

I'm thankful that the fridge incident happened while we were home and were able to deal with it. Can you imagine the smell if it happened while I was away?!?

What disaster happened at your home? Hit us up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and maybe we'll talk about YOUR story on the air!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.