Fridays in Lent are easier in NJ with these 10 seafood spots

Nobody wants to stress over dinner.

Many people find Lenten Fridays to be challenging since they can't eat meat. Since I'm a vegetarian, Fridays in Lent are just like any other day for me.

Have you ever wondered why Catholics abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent? According to Houmatoday, it's to commemorate Good Friday, when Jesus was sacrificed. They also explain that meat was seen as a celebratory food at the time, so people are also making a sacrifice by not eating it.

But, I can empathize with the struggle of finding something to eat for dinner. It's a huge pain. There's nothing worse than opening up your fridge to find a limited selection and then having to run to the store at the last minute for something to cook.

Cooking meatless meals doesn't have to be boring. There are plenty of vegetarian dishes, as well as seafood recipes that are tasty.

Luckily, we live in one of the best places in the country for fresh seafood, and there are so many local businesses with delicious fish options to make cooking on Fridays in Lent a breeze.

We still have three more Fridays in Lent ahead of us, as of today, March 17th, 2023. I did some research on delicious seafood markets in the area you'll want to check out even after the Lenten season is over!

What are some of your favorite New Jersey fish markets?

10 New Jersey Businesses With Delicious Seafood for Lent Fridays Lent Fridays can be difficult, but these shops will make your life easier.

