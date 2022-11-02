Friday the 13th prequel coming as new TV series

If you already miss Halloween, if you just can't get enough of a scary good time, we have news for you.

One of the most famous horror movie franchises in history and one whose original film was shot right here in New Jersey is coming to television.

"Friday the 13th" was filmed at Camp Nobebosco in Hardwick. It launched 11 follow-up films.

Now it's being given the prequel treatment and will stream on Peacock.

Victor Miller wrote the original movie and will be one of the executive producers of the series.

There was some legal wrangling to get this project launched.

Producers of the original film contended Miller had no right to the characters as he had worked for hire but Miller said he was an independent contractor and the courts agreed with him.

This paved the way for him to use any of the original characters in the prequel project.

From a statement put out by NBCUniversal Television and Streaming:

"Friday the 13th is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history and we were dying to revisit this story with our upcoming drama series Crystal Lake. We can’t wait to get to work with Bryan Fuller, a gifted, visionary creator who I’ve had the pleasure of being a longtime friend and collaborator, along with our incredible partners at A24, in this updated version for Peacock that will thrill long-standing fans of the franchise.”

A24 is the studio. Not sure where this prequel will pick up but remember the backstory to "Friday the 13th" was that Jason supposedly drowned at Crystal Lake and his mother Mrs. Vorhees kills a pair of camp counselors over it in 1959.

20 years later she went on that murder spree when they tried to reopen the camp.

What will the series be called? "Crystal Lake" of course.

