Fresh basil is here, so make some pesto already!

So many people in New Jersey have small gardens in their yards. Some grow a decent amount of vegetables, mostly tomatoes, but you don't need to be an expert gardener to grow basil.

You can also throw in some parsley, oregano, rosemary, thyme, cilantro, etc. without using too much space. Lots of people use small or medium pots to grow enough fresh herbs to get them through the summer season.

Nothing smells better than freshly made pesto, or tastes quite like summer than homemade pesto in your kitchen. I've had pesto in the region where it was invented, Liguria, and I think our recipe is better. You will love it and anyone you make it for will love you for it!

Dennis Malloy's homemade pesto!

Enjoy!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.