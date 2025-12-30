Toxic freight trains are a danger for 3.6 million New Jersey residents
🚨 Hazardous freight trains run through New Jersey neighborhoods, putting millions at risk of evacuation.
🚨 Lawmakers move closer to sweeping rail safety reforms.
🚨 Find out if where you live is at risk of a freight train hazmat derailment.
Do you live in a hazardous train evacuation zone? At any time, a freight train carrying dangerous chemicals could derail and cause a hazmat situation.
A New Jersey Policy Perspective report finds that because the state is so dense, around one in three residents — or 3.6 million people — live within a half mile of freight rail lines. There are around 1,000 miles of these tracks in the state.
The potential evacuation zones also encompass major infrastructure, including Newark Liberty and eight other airports, along with 1,306 schools, 19 hospitals, and 170 long-term care facilities.
Paulsboro derailment still looms large in rail safety debate
Despite how much of the state faces the risk of a major incident, advocates raise concerns that New Jersey hasn't made any significant changes since a freight train derailed in Paulsboro.
On Nov. 30, 2012, a bridge over Manuta Creek collapsed under the train's weight, and four railcars plunged into the creek.
One railcar was punctured; it released 23,000 gallons of vinyl chloride, a toxic gas, into the air and water. At the time, an evacuation zone was created, and nearby schools had to seal off their buildings. It took more than two weeks to clean up the chemical spill, according to NOAA.
Toxic derailments continue to occur across New Jersey
In New Jersey, derailments that result in spills happen a few times a year, though not on the same scale. In 2024, five train derailments released toxic chemicals into the Garden State, according to NJPP.
Shahanaz Arjumand, a Teaneck mom, said to state lawmakers that freight trains run next to her backyard.
READ MORE: Eet Gud Bakery burglarized, Hamilton community rallies in force
"Recent disasters in East Palestine and Springfield, Ohio, have demonstrated the grave risk posed by hazardous materials running right through our communities," said Arjumand. The derailments happened within a month of each other in 2023, though only the East Palestine train was carrying hazardous materials.
Arjumand pointed to the thousands of homes that would be at risk if similar derailments were to happen again in New Jersey. She's pressing state lawmakers to pass new rail safety regulations.
New Jersey rail safety bill awaits Gov. Murphy’s signature
Last week, the state legislature passed a major bill (S3389) that includes multiple reforms. As of Tuesday, it only needs a signature from Gov. Phil Murphy to become law.
If it receives approval from the governor, the new law would:
🚂 mandate a crew of at least two members on trains carrying hazardous materials;
🚂 require installation of wayside detector systems for early detection of rail and bridge issues, or train defects;
🚂 allow union representatives to inspect rails for hazards, and:
🚂 ban trains longer than 8,500 feet.
According to New Jersey Policy Perspective, 11 of New Jersey's 21 counties have more than 100,000 residents who live within a potential evacuation zone. A map of the evacuation routes is below.
Hudson: 495,000 residents
Bergen: 447,000 residents
Middlesex: 400,000 residents
Essex: 387,400 residents
Union: 350,000 residents
Passaic: 244,500 residents
Camden: 241,900 residents
Morris: 209,400 residents
Monmouth: 159,000 residents
Somerset: 113,300 residents
Gloucester: 105,500 residents
Mercer: 99,500 residents
Ocean: 76,800 residents
Burlington: 59,900 residents
Atlantic: 59,100 residents
Warren: 53,500 residents
Cumberland: 41,700 residents
Hunterdon: 39,800 residents
Cape May: 23,500 residents
Sussex: 23,000 residents
Salem: 22,800 residents
