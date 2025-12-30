🚨 Hazardous freight trains run through New Jersey neighborhoods, putting millions at risk of evacuation.

Do you live in a hazardous train evacuation zone? At any time, a freight train carrying dangerous chemicals could derail and cause a hazmat situation.

A New Jersey Policy Perspective report finds that because the state is so dense, around one in three residents — or 3.6 million people — live within a half mile of freight rail lines. There are around 1,000 miles of these tracks in the state.

The potential evacuation zones also encompass major infrastructure, including Newark Liberty and eight other airports, along with 1,306 schools, 19 hospitals, and 170 long-term care facilities.

As darkness falls, water is sprayed on derailed freight train tank cars in Paulsboro, Nov. 30, 2012. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

Paulsboro derailment still looms large in rail safety debate

Despite how much of the state faces the risk of a major incident, advocates raise concerns that New Jersey hasn't made any significant changes since a freight train derailed in Paulsboro.

On Nov. 30, 2012, a bridge over Manuta Creek collapsed under the train's weight, and four railcars plunged into the creek.

One railcar was punctured; it released 23,000 gallons of vinyl chloride, a toxic gas, into the air and water. At the time, an evacuation zone was created, and nearby schools had to seal off their buildings. It took more than two weeks to clean up the chemical spill, according to NOAA.

In this Friday, Nov. 30, 2012 file photograph, officials examine a derailed freight train tank car in Paulsboro, after a train derailed and several tanker cars carrying hazardous materials toppled from a bridge and into a creek. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

Toxic derailments continue to occur across New Jersey

In New Jersey, derailments that result in spills happen a few times a year, though not on the same scale. In 2024, five train derailments released toxic chemicals into the Garden State, according to NJPP.

Shahanaz Arjumand, a Teaneck mom, said to state lawmakers that freight trains run next to her backyard.

"Recent disasters in East Palestine and Springfield, Ohio, have demonstrated the grave risk posed by hazardous materials running right through our communities," said Arjumand. The derailments happened within a month of each other in 2023, though only the East Palestine train was carrying hazardous materials.

Arjumand pointed to the thousands of homes that would be at risk if similar derailments were to happen again in New Jersey. She's pressing state lawmakers to pass new rail safety regulations.

A locomotive backs empty tank cars towards derailed train cars in Paulsboro, Dec. 1, 2012, as crews work on the tank cars. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

New Jersey rail safety bill awaits Gov. Murphy’s signature

Last week, the state legislature passed a major bill (S3389) that includes multiple reforms. As of Tuesday, it only needs a signature from Gov. Phil Murphy to become law.

If it receives approval from the governor, the new law would:

🚂 mandate a crew of at least two members on trains carrying hazardous materials;

🚂 require installation of wayside detector systems for early detection of rail and bridge issues, or train defects;

🚂 allow union representatives to inspect rails for hazards, and:

🚂 ban trains longer than 8,500 feet.

A train tank car dangles from a crane as it was pulled up from the crash site on a small bridge on the Mantua Creek on Dec. 11, 2012, in Paulsboro. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

According to New Jersey Policy Perspective, 11 of New Jersey's 21 counties have more than 100,000 residents who live within a potential evacuation zone. A map of the evacuation routes is below.

Hudson: 495,000 residents

Bergen: 447,000 residents

Middlesex: 400,000 residents

Essex: 387,400 residents

Union: 350,000 residents

Passaic: 244,500 residents

Camden: 241,900 residents

Morris: 209,400 residents

Monmouth: 159,000 residents

Somerset: 113,300 residents

Derailed freight train cars lay in water in Paulsboro, Nov. 30, 2012. No major safety regulations have been passed since the toxic spill, a new report finds. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Gloucester: 105,500 residents

Mercer: 99,500 residents

Ocean: 76,800 residents

Burlington: 59,900 residents

Atlantic: 59,100 residents

Warren: 53,500 residents

Cumberland: 41,700 residents

Hunterdon: 39,800 residents

Cape May: 23,500 residents

Sussex: 23,000 residents

Salem: 22,800 residents

A map of the areas of New Jersey that are within one mile of a freight rail line (New Jersey Policy Perspective)

