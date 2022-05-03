Freehold Township, NJ firefighter charged with stealing services

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — A township firefighter was arrested Friday and charged with theft of services.

Township police said John Catenacci, 49, a member of the Freehold Township Independent Fire Co., used his position with the fire department "for consideration in professional services that were never paid for."

Catenacci was arrested on Friday and released on a summons.

Police did not disclose the services Catenacci received although officials said they were retail-related.

In a statement to New Jersey 101.5, Catenacci said the charges stem from a misunderstanding involving dry cleaning services, which billed him for more than $3,000 for work even though he had only asked for an estimate. Catenacci said he and the merchant eventually settled on a $1,500 payment but after being a few days late with paying the balance the merchant demanded the rest be paid in cash.

Catenacci said he was served with the summons on the theft charge before he could provide the merchant with cash after he returned from a trip.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to include comment from Catenacci.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

