New stores and experiences are coming soon to a popular NJ mall

New developments are coming to a Monmouth County mall.

Freehold Raceway Mall is transforming with a new painting and lighting project.

The refresh is just the beginning. The retail center is gearing up to open new stores later this year.

New stores coming to the mall

Dick's House of Sport (Dick's Sporting Goods)

Dick’s House of Sport

Dick’s provides customers with a huge assortment of products, along with in-store experiences including a climbing wall, multiple golf bays with TrackMan simulators, and a multi-sport cage that can be used for baseball, softball, lacrosse, soccer, and more. Each experience allows customers to have the opportunity to try products while measuring and tracking their performance. The new concept will be located in the former Lord & Taylor department store. This will be the first Dick’s House of Sport in New Jersey.



Dave & Buster’s

This will feature over 100 of the latest arcade games, a chef-crafted new and improved food menu, innovative drinks, and a state-of-the-art sports bar featuring big screens to watch sports. Fans will also immerse themselves in the game with a multichannel surround sound system and over a dozen oversized flatscreens. Guests will have the opportunity to “Eat Drink Play and Watch” all in one location. Dave & Buster’s is set to open in 2025 and will occupy the former lower level of the Sears.



Freehold Athletic Club

This new premier gym, sports, and health club includes a state-of-the-art gym, pickleball courts, group classes, dedicated yoga studio, and a cryo room. Scheduled to open later this year, it will occupy the former lower level of Sears.

“F.A.C. will have a larger area for both traditional weight lifting, and cardio activity as well as group classes, yoga, and barre. In addition, the club will also offer recovery areas to its members which will include a sauna, cryo therapy, chiropractic services, massage therapy, and more. Personal one-on-one training will be available for fitness, pickleball, and golf,” said Adam Mintz, owner of Freehold Athletic Club.



Lidl

The discount grocer that offers fresh produce, meat, bakery items, and household products will be located near the Route 537 mall entrance.

Miniso

Miniso is a renowned global lifestyle brand known for its plushies, blind box toys, cosmetics, home goods and fragrances. They collaborate with popular brands like Sanrio, Disney, We Bare Bears, Pixar, and more.

Cotton on Kids

Cotton On is an Australian fashion and lifestyle brand, inspired by the everyday guy and girl with an eye on the latest trends. Cotton On brings baby, kids, and youth sizing that blends today’s trends with the nostalgia of yesterday.

