Freehold, NJ duo gets prison for supplying heroin to Bloods gang

A Monmouth County couple has been sentenced to prison for their roles in a heroin and cocaine drug operation involving the Bloods street gang.

Stephen Price, 48, and Dominique Waller, 33, both of Freehold, helped move drugs between New Jersey and Virginia, according to federal prosecutors and court documents, from at least 2015 into 2017.

Price was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years and five months in prison, while Waller was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

They had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and heroin on May 27 and June 1, respectively.

When initially arrested by Freehold Township Police in January 2020, the duo was found in the apartment they shared with a stockpile of various drugs, as well as a drug press, money counter, ink stamps, packaging material, a handgun and four high capacity magazines.

Price was among heroin and cocaine suppliers for members of the gang who lived along the Virginia Peninsula, federal prosecutors said.

When he was unable to deliver the drugs, Waller would do it in his place, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Virginia.

They both then laundered the illegal proceeds, which in total amounted to almost $550,000.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

Goosebumps and other bodily reactions, explained