Exciting indoor play zone is coming to Freehold Raceway Mall
‘90s kids who grew up in or near Freehold may remember the massive indoor play area that was near the food court of the Freehold Raceway Mall.
(You may also still be able to remember what the massive water fountain smelled and sounded like, but that’s a different story for a different day)
Freehold Raceway Mall
Like the old “Discovery Zone,” it was a fun place to crawl through nets, climb up various colorful mats, and find your way through mazes.
Honestly? I’ve been trying to chase the high of that excitement since it went away decades ago.
Kids today who frequent the mall will be excited to hear that a new indoor play space is scheduled to open in the mall early next year.
Kids Empire
Kids Empire is a national chain of indoor playgrounds, where kids can “play big,” as they like to say.
Active play is incredibly beneficial for kids. At Kids Empire, we've created the perfect place to let out all that great kid energy and Play Big!
The attraction will feature mazes, structures made for climbing, slides, ball pits, and will be perfect for birthday parties, field trips, or just a fun day of exploring.
Changes to Freehold Raceway Mall
I know I have a bias with it being my mall, but I’m very excited to see the other changes that Freehold Raceway Mall is making.
"Freehold Raceway Mall is curating a retail experience that truly reflects the needs and interests of our community,” Frank Lucia, senior property manager at Freehold Raceway Mall, said in a statement.
“With concepts spanning wellness, family entertainment, and specialty retail, each addition enriches the atmosphere and makes the property an even more dynamic destination.
You can check out Kids Empire at their other Garden State locations, such as East Brunswick, Woodbridge, Lodi, Moorestown, Paramus, and Watchung.
NJ DOT Back to School Messages
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
Has the time come to break NJ into separate states?
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Get to know the lighthouses of NJ: Photos
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.