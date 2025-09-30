Did you hear the one about the three New Jersey 101.5 personalities who go into a deli and crack the place up? It's happening this Saturday night at Fred and Murray's Deli in Freehold, when Steve Trevelise, Eric Potts, and headliner Dena Blizzard take the stage on Saturday, October 4th, at 7:30.

Fred & Murray's Deli / Steve Trevelise Fred & Murray's Deli / Steve Trevelise loading...

The room will be called "Sloppy Joe's Comedy Club, named after their incredible sandwich, which is a four-layer sandwich of corned beef, pastrami, turkey, and roast beef, with russian dressing and cole slaw.

Fred & Murray's Deli Fred & Murray's Deli loading...

So why a comedy club? New owner Kurt Loegal says,

"I looked around at this huge banquet room and thought, what can be done with this room? What is lacking in this area? All of us at the deli have a passion for arts, music, film, and comedy. It seemed like a natural fit."

What sets this comedy night apart from the rest is that there is no minimum purchase after the ticket. That's because the food is so good, they don't need to force you to buy it. They also have Dr Browns soda, which is incredible.It's also BYOB, kosher only.

Fred & Murray's Deli Fred & Murray's Deli loading...

For tickets, click here.

The 30 Raunchiest R-Rated Comedies

The Worst Comedies Ever Made Cinema has brought laughter to generations of moviegoers. In these cases, though, the laughs were on the paying customers.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Report a correction 👈