A longtime Italian establishment is closing in Monmouth County this month.

Fratello’s Restaurant has been serving Sea Girt “the best seafood, steak and Italian dishes” for two decades, and now it is shutting its doors for the last time, the staff announced on Instagram.

We have spent 20 years making memories, meeting friends, working with the best people in the service industry, shaking many martinis and being part of this amazing local community (especially Sea Girt).

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Closing this chapter is not easy for the Fratello’s family but we leave with endless gratitude. Thank you & we love you all.

While specific details weren’t given in their post, they did say that Fratello's has been sold, and the new owners will open another restaurant in that space in spring 2027.

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Fratello’s last day open for business will be Oct. 14, 2026.

If you want one last chance to enjoy a meal at Fratello’s, these are their operating hours:

Monday through Thursday: 3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

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They are located at 810 The Plaza in Sea Girt, NJ.

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 7 through the 14th there will be live bands performing daily. The owners ask patrons new and old to join them for “delicious food, fun, live music, and endless celebrations” as they bid farewell to their beloved community.

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NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

2026 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS] The 18th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

First fall nor'easter slams New Jersey The first fall nor'easter of 2026 rolled in overnight, the last weekend of September. By Saturday afternoon, much of Long Beach Island and other Shore spots were underwater, with stronger than usual high tides and coastal flooding.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, gusty winds downed trees and caused other chaos, as seen in these audience submitted photos. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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