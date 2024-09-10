☑️ William Baldwin was hit by a vehicle on the ramp from Route 40 to Route 55 south

State Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run with a motorcycle on Route 55 on Sunday afternoon.

William Baldwin was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on the ramp from Route 40 East to Route 55 South in Franklin around 4 p.m., according to State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron.

The 62-year-old from Newfield hit a curb, sending the motorcycle into the southbound lane of Route 55, where it was struck by a vehicle. The impact ejected Baldwin from the motorcycle.

The only description of the vehicle disclosed by Lebron was that it likely had tandem tiers. Lebron asked witnesses to the crash to call Troop A Bellmawr Station at 856-933-0662.

Map shows intersection of Routes 55 and 40 in Franklin Township (Gloucester)

Horrific head-on crash

The incident happened several days after a horrific head-on crash on Route 55 that left two people dead.

Video shared by 6ABC Action News shows a Jeep that had crossed into the southbound lanes traveling north in a straight line at highway speed as other vehicles got out of its way.

The Jeep collided with a Toyota Rav4, sending it to the right shoulder where it rolled onto its side and caught fire.

The Jeep driver, Stanley Kahana, 62, of Philadelphia, and the driver of the Rav 4, Jennifer Hufnell, 53, of Deptford, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Lebron said the investigation is ongoing and had no additional information about the crash.

