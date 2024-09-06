2 killed on NJ highway: Jeep kept driving into head-on traffic until crash

🚨 A Jeep heading wrong way on Route 55 hit a Toyota Rav 4 head-on

🚨 Both drivers died at the scene of the crash

🚨 The highway was closed for several hours

MANTUA — A man who sped on the wrong side of Route 55 died in a crash that also claimed the life of an innocent driver Thursday morning.

A Jeep crossed into the northbound lanes near Exit 40 just before 9 a.m., according to State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron.

Video shared by 6ABC Action News shows the Jeep traveling in a straight line at highway speed as other vehicles got out of its way.

Officials did not say if they knew whether the incident was accidental or intentional.

The Jeep collided with a Toyota Rav4, sending it to the right shoulder where it rolled onto its side and caught fire, according to Lebron. The Jeep veered into the median and landed on its roof.

The driver of the Jeep, Stanley Kahana, 62, of Philadelphia, and the driver of the Rav 4, Jennifer Hufnell, 53, of Deptford, were pronounced dead at the scene. Lebron did not disclose if either vehicle had passengers.

The road was closed for several hours.

Hufnell worked at Filomena Lakeview in Deptford, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

"Words cannot describe how much we will miss her. It is unimaginable that her smiling face and warm heart will no longer brighten the restaurant. We know she has touched many lives and her memory will live with the Filomena Family forever. We love you Jenn," the restaurant wrote.

The crash is the 14th fatal crash in Gloucester County in 2024 and the first on the entire length of Route 55, according to State Police records.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Common scams targeting New Jersey residents New Jersey officials are advising residents to watch out for these common scams. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman