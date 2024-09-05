☑️ Residents in three counties complained about the smell

☑️ The CDC says the smell is bad but not toxic

☑️ Stay inside and close windows when the spraying is happening

A foul smell around South Jersey was likely because of spraying for mosquitoes.

Gloucester County Emergency Management and Winslow police said that the aerial spraying by Atlantic County on Tuesday caused complaints about an "unpleasant odor" in Deptford, Franklin, Monroe, Washington and Winslow.

Winslow police said the Camden County Mosquito Control Commission was scheduled to spray again early Thursday between 2 and 6 a.m.

In a statement Atlantic County said the spraying was done by Fyfanon, the trade name for Malathion. It was applied as an ultra-low volume aerosol.

What's it smell like?

The CDC describes the smell as garlic-like. If it is inhaled, swallowed or absorbed through the skin it can cause nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, and diarrhea, as well as confusion, blurred vision, sweating, muscle twitching, irregular heartbeat, convulsions or even death.

The Environmental Protection Agency offered some tips on minimizing exposure to the spray:

Stay indoors during application to the immediate area

Keep windows shut, window fans and window air conditioners off (or set to circulate indoor air) during spraying

Keep children’s toys indoors

Keep pets indoors, as well as their food, water dishes and toys

